White Sox wave $14,000,000 shortstop Tim Anderson goodbye with club option declination

For years, it looked like Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was the kind of bluster that the game needed. However, just days after the culmination of the 2023 MLB season, it appears as though his team is not convinced.

On November 4, it was announced that the White Sox, who are the only MLB team that Tim Anderson has ever known, declined his team option for the 2024 season. A move that comes as a considerable surprise, many are looking upon the move as a dig against Anderson's free-wheeling attitude.

"The #WhiteSox have declined the $14-million club option on shortstop Tim Anderson for the 2024 season ($1-million buyout)." - Chicago White Sox

As part of the seven-year, $37.5 million contract that Anderson signed in 2017, the Chicago White Sox would have had the option to keep him around for 2024 for $14 million. The Sox' option to opt out of Anderson's additional year comes with a price tag of $1 million.

The Alabama-born shortstop has been a member of the White Sox since making his MLB debut with the team in 2016. Anderson's time with the team has seen some high highs and some low lows.

The winner of the batting title in the shortened season of 2020, Anderson hit .335 with 10 home runs and 21 RBIs in 49 games to also earn his first career Silver Slugger.

However, Tim Anderson has also had more than his fair share of scandals. In addition to calling baseball "boring", Anderson has also become imbued in an extramarital affair. Most notably, the 30-year old made headlines for taking a punch squarely to the face from Cleveland Guardians' slugger Jose Ramirez in August. After the incident, Anderson released a bizarre series of statements on social media.

"Tim Anderson posted then deleted this after fight with José Ramírez" - Bleacher Report

Tim Anderson as a free agent presents an interesting opportunity for teams around the league

While his off-field behavior is well-documented, Anderson has also proven that he can hit, run and field. However, after the White Sox' 2023 season saw the team finish fourth in the AL Central, some 26 games behind the Minnesota Twins, something had to give.

Now a free agent, do not be surprised to see several teams calling Anderson as the offseason draws on. While he may not exactly be a model citizen, the represents a good opportunity for a lot of teams on many fronts.