Who is Addison Barger? A closer look at Toronto Blue Jays top prospect slated for MLB debut

The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up one of their top prospects Addison Barger. At 24 years old, Barger is finally getting the opportunity to ply his trade at the major league level. He will not have to wait long before cracking the Blue Jays lineup, as he is slated to make his MLB debut on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Expand Tweet

"Tonight's LF: Addison Barger! #TOTHECORE" - @BlueJays

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Originally selected in the 6th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Addison Barger has been slugging his way through the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league system. Now, he is slated to bat 8th in the Blue Jays lineup against the Royals and will be playing in left field.

Barger has been excellent this season in Triple-A. Through 19 games with Triple-A Buffalo, Barger has posted an impressive .314 batting average with three home runs, 21 RBIs, and a 1.021 OPS. The native of Bellevue, Washington could carve out a valuable role with the Toronto Blue Jays if he can continue this momentum into the majors.

Another reason why the prospect could see himself earn an expanded role with the Blue Jays is his defensive versatility. He is slated to play left field on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals, however, he has appeared in both right field and third base in Triple-A this year.

Expand Tweet

"Addison Barger was DEMOLISHING the baseball down in Triple A. Through 19 games he was batting .314 with an OPS of 1.021 and had the 2nd most RBI’s in the MiLB with 21. Truly cannot wait to watch this guy CRUSH baseballs with the #Bluejays" - @TodayJays

Addison Barger might not be the only Blue Jays prospect who could be called up for their MLB debut soon

There have been production question marks around the current Toronto Blue Jays core as stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Geroge Springer have not produced at an elite level. This could open the door for more top prospects other than Barger to make their way to the MLB.

Expand Tweet

"Congratulations to Orelvis Martinez on being named to @MiLB’s Prospect Team of the Week with 5 homers and 13 RBIs!" - @BlueJays

The next Toronto Blue Jays prospect who could earn a promotion in the coming days and weeks could be Orelvis Martinez, who, like Barger, has been tearing the cover off the ball in the minors this year. Given the 13-11 record, it may be the time to bolster the roster from within.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback