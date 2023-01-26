Who is Adrian Beltre's wife? Meet Sandra Beltre

Adrian Beltre might be one of the best players in MLB history to never win an MVP Award. Over his 20 year career, he made a difference for every single team that he laced them up for.

Beltre, originally from Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, made his mark in the league as a 19-year old in 1998. He would go on to become one of the most prolific hitters of modern time.

However, much less is known about the personal life of Adrian Beltre, particularly his family. Beltre has been married to Sandra Perez, a fellow Dominican, since 2003.

Sandra and Adrian met in the early 2000s in Los Angeles, when Beltre was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The couple had three children while living in the Los Angeles area.

Not much is known about Sandra's personal life. According to social media, she is an active mother. The two now live in the Dallas area, in a home that Adrian bought when he played for the Texas Rangers.

Beltre was voted runner-up in the 2004 MVP voting after he posted a league-leading 48 home runs with the Dodgers that year. His 2004 batting average, .334, was also among the highest in the league.

In 2011, after a brief stint with the Seattle Mariners, Beltre signed a 5-year deal with the Texas Rangers. In the 2011 World Series, he delivered a clutch hit in Game 5, although the Rangers eventually went down in seven games against the St. Louis. Cardinals.

He surpassed Rod Carew in 2018 as the all-time Latin American hit leader and retired in 2018 with 477 career home runs and 1707 career RBIs. He and his wife Sandra are active in the Texas Rangers' I Love Baseball program, which helps provide access to the game in his native Dominican Republic.

Adrian Beltre may be a Hall of Famer one day

Adrian Beltre will be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame next season. Although he was never able to win an MVP in his career, his stupendous batting stats will tell the Baseball Writers Association of America all they need to know when they cast their votes next year.

