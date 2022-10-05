Who is Albert Pujols Girlfriend? Is Albert Pujols Dating After Divorce?

Albert Pujols has more than solidified his reputation as a modern MLB legend. Earlier this season, Pujols hit his 700th career home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This home run put Pujols in an elite category. He is fourth in all-time MLB home runs.

Before the start of the season, Pujols announced that 2022 would be his final season in the MLB. In a move that was intended to pay homage to fans, Pujols signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. This would allow him to finish where he started.

Pujols premiered for the Cardinals in 2001, winning the Rookie of the Year award. He would go on to win three MVP Awards and help the Cardinals win the World Series in both 2006 and 2011. Pujols left the Cards in 2011 when he signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

Pujols' entire career has been a public spectacle. He, however, is a private person, and not much is known about his life off the field. What is known is that, in February 2022, TMZ reported that Pujols had split with Diedre, his wife of 22 years, citing "irreconcilable differences."

It did not take long for Pujols to find a new partner. Pujols recently confirmed to a Dominican journalist that he is dating Nicole Fernandez, who is the daughter of Leonel Fernandez, the former president of the Dominican Republic. Several posts on both his and Fernandez's social media have confirmed that the pair are, in fact, romantically involved.

Fans pay tribute to the great Albert Pujols

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Pujols rounds the bases after launching the 700th dinger of his career

Pujols will be heading into the postseason for one last time as the Cardinals have clinched the top spot in the NL Central. Pujols' sixth trip to the postseason in a Cardinals uniform will also be his last. Fans will miss him dearly because he has meant more to the Cards franchise than, perhaps, any other player.

