Who is Albert Pujols' wife? Meet Deidre Pujols

Albert Pujols will retire as one of the most impactful players ever to grace the fields of the MLB. One day in the not-so-distant future, we will see his name raised in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

From the outset, Pujols was seen as a game-changer. After joining the St. Louis Cardinals as a rookie in 2001, he hit 37 home runs and 130 RBIs in his debut season. This was enough for him to be handed the Rookie of the Year Award, the first Cardinals player to receive it since Todd Worrel did so in 1986.

Albert Pujols was only getting started and helped St. Louis win both the 2006 and 2011 World Series. However, when it came time to re-sign with the team after 2011, Pujols walked, deciding to opt for free agency.

He found himself with the Los Angeles Angels, infuriating Cardinals fans who thought that he would stick around forever. He played for the Angels for a decade. This was followed by a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he decided to return to St. Louis to finish his career, much to the delight of Cards fans.

Baseball Bros @BaseballBros Albert Pujols’ wife announces he is retiring after this season Albert Pujols’ wife announces he is retiring after this season https://t.co/rg8i4cCofq

"Albert Pujols’ wife announces he is retiring after this season" - @ Baseball Bros

The heroic story of Pujols is well-known to many. However, very little is known about his wife, Deidre.

Deidre and Albert married in 2000, just before he made his leap to the MLB. She is an American, born in Kansas in 1980. She is also a devout Christian, and convinced Albert to take up her faith shortly after the pair were wed.

Deidre was instrumental in forming the Pujols Foundation, which helps impoverished kids in the Dominican Republic gain access to baseball programs. The pair have five children.

In 2022, Deidre underwent surgery for a brain tumor. She has since been in stable condition and appears to be on the road to a full recovery from the terrible experience.

"Albert Pujols announces divorce days after wife's brain surgery" - @ New York Post

In 2022, during Pujols' last season with the Cardinals, she and Albert divorced, citing "irreconciliable differences." The split undoubtedly added a sour tinge to his final season in the MLB.

Albert Pujols has a new Dominican girlfriend

In autumn 2022, shortly after his divorce, it was revealed that Albert Pujols was in a relationship with Dominican journalist Nicole Fernandez.

Fernandez is the daughter of former Dominican president Leonel Fernandez. The pair made their relationship known through various social media channels.

Poll : 0 votes