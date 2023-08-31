Who is Alexander Canario? Everything you need to know about Cubs resilient prospect set to make MLB debut

The Chicago Cubs are turning to one of their top prospects, Alexander Canario, as they look to secure a Wild Card spot in the National League. The number 14 prospect in the Cubs organization, Canario could make his long-awaited MLB debut on Friday when Chicago plays a crucial double-header against the Cincinnati Reds.

Alexander Canario has been red-hot in August, proving to the Cubs that he is worthy of a shot on the big league roster. The 23-year-old from Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic has been electric in August, producing a dazzling .305 batting average with 7 home runs, 25 RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"September call up news: The Cubs are promoting outfielder Alexander Canario, sources tell ESPN. Canario, 23, has recovered from some bad injuries and caught fire recently at Triple-A. He has an .866 OPS in 36 games this season at Iowa. He'll be making his MLB debut when he plays." - @JesseRogersESPN

While the excitement surrounding Canario's promotion is understandable, the fact that he has to overcome a series of injuries to reach this level makes him a player worth cheering for. A freak accident at first base during winter ball left Canario with not only a dislocated shoulder but also a broken ankle, which required surgery to repair.

After recovering from various serious injuries, the dynamic outfield prospect will now be given a shot to prove himself at the major league level. While he was originally a member of the San Francisco Giants, the young outfielder (who was acquired in the trade of Kris Bryant) will finally be given his first taste of MLB action with the Chicago Cubs.

Alexander Canario will now have the chance to carve out a role in the Cubs' loaded outfield

As it stands, the Chicago Cubs have a loaded outfield, however, Canario could manage to play himself into a more regular role with the club if he can carry his recent hot streak into the majors.

The Chicago Cubs have a plethora of players who could play in the outfield, however, thanks to their defensive versatility, Alexander Canario should be given enough of an opportunity to showcase his talent. Currently, the Cubs' outfield depth chart features Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Mike Tauchman, Christopher Morel, and Cody Bellinger.