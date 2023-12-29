Who is Andrelton Simmons' wife, Gabriella? A glimpse into personal life of MLB veteran

MLB veteran Andrelton Simmons has announced his retirement from the game recently after having represented the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.

The veteran shortstop has played in the major leagues for over decade and has now finally decided to call it in. Here's a look at his personal life with his wife Gabriella as he announces his retirement from the game he loves.

Adrelton Simmons was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2010 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2012, after two years in the minors.

After four seasons with the Braves, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels at the end of the 2015 season and went on to spend five years with them. He then played for the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs for a year each before going on to join the Mumbai Cobras in India.

Andrelton Simmons married Gabriella in November 2015, the same year that she started practicing skincare and makeup professionally.

Originally from the capital city of Georgia, Gabriella enrolled in Industry Cosmetics Academy in Atlanta, where she picked up her trade.

Along with haircut and hair design, Gabriella specializes in eyelashes after undergoing a specialized eyelash lift instruction in 2017. However, she humbly describes herself as loving, devoted, and a dog mother of one.

MLB veteran Andrelton Simmons announces his retirement from professional baseball

Former MLB star Andrelton Simmons announced his retirement from professional baseball earlier this week after his latest challenge in India with the Mumbai Cobras. The former Los Angeles Angels shortstop played for several teams in the MLB until 2022, when he became a free agent.

In 2023, Simmons participated in the World Baseball Classic with the Netherlands and then joined the Mumbai Cobras in India in an effort to grow the little-known game in the subcontinent. However, he announced his retirement on December 26 and is expected to return to his base in Atlanta, along with his wife Gabriella and their dog.

