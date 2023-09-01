Who is Andrew Stevenson? A closer look at veteran outfielder making MLB comeback for first time since 2021

On Friday, the Minnesota Twins announced that they have recalled 29-year-old outfielder Andrew Stevenson from Triple-A St. Paul. This marks the first time the veteran has been in the MLB since 2021, highlighting the value of perseverance in professional sports.

"Well-deserved call-up for Andrew Stevenson, who has probably been the Saints' best overall player. Lefty bat with speed and plays all three outfield spots. And this also makes me feel better about randomly bringing up Stevenson on this morning's podcast." - @AaronGleeman

The veteran has the ability to play all three outfield positions, something that the Twins will rely upon as they look to secure the American League Central. Andrew Stevenson has quietly been enjoying a solid season at Triple-A this year, posting a .317 batting average through 106 games. During that time, he has also racked up 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases.

His on-base skills and above-average baserunning could prove important for the Minnesota Twins, who hold a narrow 5.0 game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the division.

"The @Twins had to watch the @CleGuardians shake up the race for the AL Central yesterday with their waiver claims. @JimBowdenGM isn't very happy about it." - @MLBNetworkRadio

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Stevenson was originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He later debuted for the club in 2017, appearing in 30 games during his rookie season and posting a .158 batting average with an RBI.

After a disappointing rookie campaign, the left-handed Stevenson improved each season thereafter with the Nationals. During both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Stevenson posted batting averages over .300 but saw that number drop to .229 in 2021 when he set a career-high in games played and home runs with five.

A glance at Andrew Stevenson's road to the Minnesota Twins MLB roster

Some may have believed that Stevenson's time in the majors could be winding down after a disappointing 2021 season, however, the Minnesota Twins took a shot on the veteran this offseason. The Twins and Stevenson reached an agreement on a minor league contract prior to the 2023 campaign, excelling for the club's minor league team.

His Triple-A production has earned him a shot to prove himself yet again at the major league level. Andrew Stevenson's left-handed combination of batting average and speed could play a key role in the Twins' postseason push.