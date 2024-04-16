Who is Andy Pages? A closer look at Dodgers outfield prospect set to make MLB debut

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to call up one of their top prospects, Andy Pages. The young outfielder is considered one of the highest-ranked players in the Dodgers' farm system and is on the verge of making his MLB debut.

It is an exciting opportunity for Andy Pages to make an impact in one of the most potent offenses in the MLB. Although the top half of the Dodgers' lineup features some of the top players in baseball, the bottom half has struggled to produce with much consistency this season. If Pages can prove himself early, he could see himself earning an expanded role with the club.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cuban OF Andy Pagés is expected to debut tonight at Dodger Stadium against the Nationals. Se espera que el OF cubano Andy Pagés debute esta noche en el Dodger Stadium contra los Nationals." - @francysromeroFR

According to Romero, Pages is slated to make his MLB debut on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. The 23-year-old from La Habana, Cuba could very well make an impact in the Los Angeles Dodgers' outfield as the team has received little consistency from their current core outside of Teoscar Hernandez.

The Cuban outfielder missed the majority of the 2023 season following shoulder surgery, making his 2024 projections difficult. That being said, Pages has been a force at the plate in Triple-A so far this season, posting an impressive .371 batting average with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 15 games.

Andy Pages could present the Dodgers with an answer to their outfield production problems

The Los Angeles Dodgers have tried a number of different players in their lineup, including Gavin Lux, James Outman, and Chris Taylor, however, the results have been mixed at best. Although the club is headlined by the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, the bottom half has been on a cold streak.

Pages could not only establish himself in the team's outfield because of the poor performances of Lux, Outman, and Taylor, but the club is currently without veteran Jason Heyward for the foreseeable future. If he can turn heads against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, it could be the beginning of an extended run in the majors for Andy Pages.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback