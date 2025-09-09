  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 09, 2025 05:20 GMT
Who is Anthony Volpe's girlfriend? Meet Elle Jowett, his date at Carlos Rodon’s charity gala. Credit: Elle Jowett/Instagram

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe has made the headlines this season for his defensive shortcomings. However, a previously unknown aspect of his off-field life made the headlines on Monday.

During the Carlos Rodon Foundation's charity event in collaboration with Columbia Fertility, Volpe arrived at the event with his girlfriend. Her name is Elle Jowett, and she arrived there in a cream outfit, complementing Volpe's outfit, a black suit with a tux.

Jowett has possibly been dating Anthony Volpe since June. Her Instagram profile and posts include comments from fellow Yankees wives. In June, she posted a candid photo of herself, which saw Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife dropping a "Gorgeousssss" comment.

Jowett originally hails from Maine, USA, and moved to New York City sometime in the fall of 2023, as shared by her in a TikTok video dated 14th December, 2023. She further spoke about her daily habits, hobbies, and an active lifestyle, including going to the gym for leg day, running and sauna sessions.

Elle Jowett is a social media influencer and posts content from her daily lifestyle. She has over 70K followers on TikTok and 15K on Instagram.

Motive behind Carlos Rodon's Foundation charity gala attended by Anthony Volpe and Elle Jowett

Every year, Carlos Rodon and his wife, Ashley Rodon, raise funds for the Carlos Rodon Foundation, inviting several Yankees teammates like Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge and other professional sports figures and celebrities. The left-hander and his wife, who is associated with Nest Egg Foundation, have devoted themselves to the cause driven by their own personal experience.

With the help of this charity gala, they arranged funds for the Willow Grant, a financial aid program that helps aspiring parents struggling to get pregnant naturally. This grant helps them cover the cost of their IVF treatments and helps them realize their dreams of becoming parents.

The grant draws inspiration from the couple's firstborn, daughter Willow. Carlos Rodon and Ashley struggled to conceive, and after meeting with several consultants, they decided to undergo IVF treatments, which is generally considered the best way for aspiring parents struggling to conceive.

While Ashley was able to get pregnant naturally, the couple's experience gave them a mission to help others going through something similar.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
