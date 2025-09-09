Who is Anthony Volpe's girlfriend? Meet Elle Jowett, his date at Carlos Rodon’s charity gala

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe has made the headlines this season for his defensive shortcomings. However, a previously unknown aspect of his off-field life made the headlines on Monday.During the Carlos Rodon Foundation's charity event in collaboration with Columbia Fertility, Volpe arrived at the event with his girlfriend. Her name is Elle Jowett, and she arrived there in a cream outfit, complementing Volpe's outfit, a black suit with a tux.Jowett has possibly been dating Anthony Volpe since June. Her Instagram profile and posts include comments from fellow Yankees wives. In June, she posted a candid photo of herself, which saw Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife dropping a &quot;Gorgeousssss&quot; comment.Jowett originally hails from Maine, USA, and moved to New York City sometime in the fall of 2023, as shared by her in a TikTok video dated 14th December, 2023. She further spoke about her daily habits, hobbies, and an active lifestyle, including going to the gym for leg day, running and sauna sessions.View on TikTokElle Jowett is a social media influencer and posts content from her daily lifestyle. She has over 70K followers on TikTok and 15K on Instagram.Motive behind Carlos Rodon's Foundation charity gala attended by Anthony Volpe and Elle JowettEvery year, Carlos Rodon and his wife, Ashley Rodon, raise funds for the Carlos Rodon Foundation, inviting several Yankees teammates like Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge and other professional sports figures and celebrities. The left-hander and his wife, who is associated with Nest Egg Foundation, have devoted themselves to the cause driven by their own personal experience.With the help of this charity gala, they arranged funds for the Willow Grant, a financial aid program that helps aspiring parents struggling to get pregnant naturally. This grant helps them cover the cost of their IVF treatments and helps them realize their dreams of becoming parents.The grant draws inspiration from the couple's firstborn, daughter Willow. Carlos Rodon and Ashley struggled to conceive, and after meeting with several consultants, they decided to undergo IVF treatments, which is generally considered the best way for aspiring parents struggling to conceive.While Ashley was able to get pregnant naturally, the couple's experience gave them a mission to help others going through something similar.