Who are Anthony Volpe's siblings? A glimpse into the family life of New York Yankees phenom

New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe has a younger sibling, Olivia Volpe. She is two years younger than Anthony.

Olivia attended The Pingry School and completed her High School Diploma in 2017. She is currently studying Political Economy at Georgetown University and will graduate in 2025. Simultaneously, Olivia has been working as a summer intern at Napoli Shkolnik PLLC in New York since June 2022.

Anthony and Olivia are of mixed heritage. Their mother, Isabelle, is an anesthesiologist of Filipino origin, while their father, Michael, is a urologist has Italian lineage.

Since Anthony started playing baseball, Michael and Isabelle have been by his side, supporting Volpe at every turn.

From rooting for their son on his Yankees opening day roster selection to dropping him off for his first game, Michael and Isabelle make sure to be present for the MLB shortstop.

They were recently spotted cheering for Anthony from the stands after Volpe recorded his first career hit on April 14 at Yankee Stadium.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Anthony Volpe's parents celebrate their son's first major league hit 🥹 Anthony Volpe's parents celebrate their son's first major league hit 🥹 https://t.co/Tyd0yuijql

Not every MLB fans know that the 21-year-old shortop's family are diehard fans of the Yankees. It certainly helped shape the rookie's passion for the Bronx Bombers.

Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge have grown a great bond

Anthony and Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe's growing bond within a quick span is making headlines.

The duo were recently spotted at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils in their first-round NHL playoff series.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



(via Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe and Harrison Bader are at MSG for Rangers-Devils!(via @NYRangers Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe and Harrison Bader are at MSG for Rangers-Devils!(via @NYRangers) https://t.co/c9xXrM0LBM

"Aaron Judge, Anthony and Harrison Bader are at MSG for Rangers-Devils!" - Yankees Videos

Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader was also spotted with them.

