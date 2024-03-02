Who is Austin Gauthier? Dodgers non-roster invite grabs headlines after clutch grand slam

Every once in a while, a story made for a Hollywood script emerges from baseball, and such is the story of Austin Gauthier, who’s path to becoming a baseball player was not the usual one. Gauthier was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as an amateur free agent in 2021 out of Hofstra University, when he received a non-roster invite to Spring Training. His name might not be mentioned often when talking about prospects, however, he has recently been making waves as his performance has unexpectedly become a talking point for fans and analysts.

Austin Gauthier was signed as a non-drafted free-agent in 2021 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and has since gained attention due to his unique game style and appealing underdog story.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made an exciting comeback on Friday in the Cactus League, and Austin Gauthier was the star of the show. Gauthier hit a grand slam in the eighth inning that helped the team beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-4.

Austin Gauthier has garnered attention due to his unique playing style.

Gauthier, known affectionately as "Gator," has an old-fashioned style in baseball. The 24-year-old stands out due to his unique mix of old-school bat-to-ball skills, positional flexibility, and a disciplined approach at the plate. His ability to hit all over the field, along with his plate discipline, make him a unique prospect to keep an eye out for.

Gauthier’s scoring skills were clear during the 2023 baseball season, when he plated both High A Great Lakes and AA Tulsa. His outstanding slash line of .316/.435/.475 in 579 plate appearances drew attention. Gauthier had a great 1.19 BB/K ratio, which ranked him 14th in MiLB among players with at least 400 plate appearances. He walked 17.3% of the time and struck out 14.5% of the time.

Austin Gauthier’s ability to play multiple positions also makes him valuable. Last season, he played at least 14 games at second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field. This versatility fits with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ goal of developing players who are well-rounded and can help at more than one position.

Gauthier’s latest grand slam and resilience story add to his underdog status and generate fan excitement. As the Dodgers gear up for the 2024 season, Austin Gauthier’s rise shows how good the team has been at finding talent through their farm system. The brave actions of Gauthier show that the most important players can be found in the most surprising places.

