Who is Billy Seidl's fiancée Brielle Biermann? A closer look into the life of TV personality Kim Zolciak's daughter

Brielle Biermann is an extremely well-known television personality. She gained this status thanks to her appearance on reality television, which boosted her social media that she now uses prominently. The star was born on February 25, 1997, in Connecticut, United States.

Brielle Biermann's mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was a major cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That is partially how Biermann herself got into the public eye. Her appearances eventually led to her own spin-off series, Don't Be Tardy.

The star is currently dating Billy Seidl, who is a minor league player for the Chicago White Sox. Biermann is known to live a glamorous lifestyle, as her online presence confirms. This has led her to gain millions of followers and has devoted fans.

She currently boasts 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where she shares snaps of herself and her lavish lifestyle. She also has her own lifestyle brand linked in her bio.

Biermann has built this following by sharing her life and experiences on TV and social media. Everything fans see of her is "real" since she was on reality television and she posts her own content to social media. This fame has since also been leveraged into some business ventures.

Don't Be Tardy began in 2012, when the reality television superstar was just 12 years old. She's been in the public eye ever since, even though the show lasted just four seasons before it ended.

The Chicago White Sox prospect is not just a minor league baseball player, as Billy Seidl and Brielle Biermann got engaged recently. They went public with their relationship last year and have plans to tie the knot sooner rather than later.

The date is currently unknown, but the two are prepared to take the next step in their relationship. Seidl was drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft, which saw Jackson Holliday, Zach Neto, Spencer Jones and others selected.

