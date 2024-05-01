Who is Blake Walston? A closer look at the Diamondbacks pitching prospect promoted for MLB debut

The Arizona Diamondbacks have promoted Blake Walston to the majors, and he will now have his MLB dream come true. The left-handed pitcher is currently ranked as the 27th top prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system and now has the opportunity to test himself at baseball's highest level.

"A much-deserved call for Blake Walston. Prior to tonight's game, the @Dbacks recalled (LHP) Blake Walston. Walston is set to make his @MLB debut" - @Aces

The soon-to-be 23-year-old Blake Walston has struggled a bit this season in Triple-A. Over the course of 20.2 innings this season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, Walston has posted a 4.79 ERA with 19 strikeouts and a 1.839 WHIP. Although those numbers leave something to be desired, he will now get to ply his trade in the MLB.

Walston, who was born in Willmington, North Carolina, was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 26th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. Since that time, the southpaw has continued to work his way through the minor league system in order to earn his shot in the MLB.

Prior to his professional career, Walston was a multi-sport high school star at New Hanover High School in Willmington, North Carolina. During his time at the school, the Diamondbacks pitcher helped the school earn two state titles, as well as helping the school earn a football title.

It remains to be seen how long Walston will remain with the big club. However, given the inconsistency of the back of the pitching rotation, it could be a few appearances at least. Plus, the lingering injury of Eduardo Rodriguez opens the door for an extended opportunity with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Blake Walston was reportedly playing Black Jack in Las Vegas when he learned of his MLB promotion

According to Walston himself, he was at a Black Jack table when he discovered that he was being promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Even though he may not be a household name, the story around the young pitcher's call-up may have won over a fan or two. Best of luck to Walston as he makes his dream come true.

"Blake Walston was playing Black Jack in Vegas when Blake Lalli told him he was being called up. “Threw out my last hand, lost and he’s like, ‘Well you don’t have to worry about it, you’re going to the big leagues!’” - @PHNX_Dbacks

