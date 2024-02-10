Who is Bo Jackson's niece, Erica Anderson? Exploring personal details surrounding ex-MLB star's family accused of extortion

Bo Jackson will always be known as one of the few players who reached the highest eschelon of competition in both football and baseball. However, the 61 year old's name is back in the news for a victory of a different kind.

On February 10, it was revealed that the former outfielder emerged victorious in a civil suit against his niece and nephew that will see the star receive a compensation of $21 million. The ruling puts two years of apparent extortion on the part of Jackson's relatives to rest.

"Bo Jackson wins $21 million in extortion case against his own family" - New York Post Sports

According to the New York Post, Jackson's niece, Erica M. Anderson, and her brother Thomas, have been trying to extort the Alabama-native since 2022. According to sources, the attempt was made to intimidate the former MLB player for $21 million.

Erica is believed to be the child of Jackson's sister. Although she is not a public figures, she is understood to work as a Credit Analyst, and it thought to reside in the Houston area. The ruling bars both Anderson Ross and her brother from further contacting Jackson.

Drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fourth round in 1986, Jackson made his debut in KC in 1986, and played his first full season the following year. Bo Jackson's career-best season came in 1989, when he hit .310/.495/.805 with 32 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. He retired from MLB in 1994 after a final season with the California Angels.

"28 years ago today, Kansas City Royals slugger Bo Jackson crushes a 450-foot leadoff home run in the 1989 #MLBAllStarGame" - Aaron Dodson

Concurrent with his MLB career was Jackson's tenure as an NFL running back for the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987 until 1990. In his retirement, Jackson served as president of the HealthSouth Sports Medicine Council in Alabama.

Bo Jackson family case calls challenges facing athletes to light

Despite being paid vast sums over the period of their careers, a startling number of pro athletes run into financial troubles in retirement. While Jackson's case may be rather unique, the balancing act of sharing wealth and retaining some for yourself is a question every high-earning athlete has had to ask themselves.

For Jackson, here's hoping that the ruling will put to rest any abuse, and that the family can begin on a path towards reconciliation.

