Who is Bobby Witt Jr.'s fiancee, Maggie Black? A glimpse into the personal life of Royals infielder

While Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has signed the biggest contract in franchise history this week, here's a glimpse of his personal life with fiance, Maggie Black.

The couple announced their engagement over the winter in a dramatic manner, posting a picture of the proposal during the Chistmas weekend on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Maggie Black is a professional personal trainer and a former softball player, playing well into her college days and and winning several awards during her high school years as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She was born and brought up in Grapevine, Texas, along with two older brothers. Maggie started dating the Royals star when they attended Colleyville Heritage High School together. She went on to pursue her BS in Health and Exercise Scince from Northwestern State University of Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr., son of former MLB pitcher Bobby Witt, has announced himself in the MLB over the last two years. He had an impressive rookie season in 2022, hitting .254/.294/.428 in 591 at bats, with 82 runs, six triples (fourth in the AL), 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 30 steals (fourth).

He followed that up with another impressive season in 2023, finishing seventh in the AL MVP voting. He has now signed a 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension with the Royals.

SS Bobby Witt Jr. signs biggest contract in Kansas City Royals history

The Kansas City Royals made a huge investment for their future, signing shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to a 11-year, $288.8 million guarateed contract with a three-year option on Monday.

It's the biggest contract offered to any player in franchise history and follows the Braves' model of tying down young talents to early long-term contracts.

Expand Tweet

Witt Jr. played for Team USA in last year's World Baseball Classic and went on to slash .276/.319/.495 with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs and a league-leading 49 stolen bases in the MLB last year.

He became the first player in franchise history to achieve a 30-30 season and finished seventh in the AL MVP voting.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.