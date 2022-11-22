Who is Brandon Nimmo's wife? Meet Chelsea Bradley

While the MLB universe anxiously waits to see where big-name free agents such as Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom sign, Brandon Nimmo may be one of the most underrated talents available on the open market.

The left-handed batter has already begun to draw plenty of interest from teams. The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Colorado Rockies are among the potential suitors for the veteran outfielder.

No matter where he signs, Nimmo and his wife Chelsea Bradley will need to re-establish themselves in a new community unless they return to the New York Mets. The couple, who have been married since 2017 have always given back to those in need. In 2021, the couple was seen distributing meals to 500 families in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Earlier today, Sandy Alderson, Brandon Nimmo, and Nimmo's wife Chelsea took time to help distribute food to 500 local families at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Each family received two weeks' worth of food.



As of 2020, Chelsea Bradley is an Emergency Room and Mobile IV nurse with the company mobileivnurses.com. She is also a devoted Christian, a religion she and her husband share. The couple supports the Republican party, as well as candidates including former President Donald Trump.

"Had a blast at the IABF dinner last night! I’m honored to be a small part of such a great cause— trying to grow our game in Italy! #iabf #italy #baseball #mlb #lgm #mets" - @bnimmo24

Chelsea also fosters dog Jake "The Snake" Nimmo, an 8-year-old Silky Terrier.

Brandon Nimmo's 2022 season

Nimmo is coming off a season of 16 home runs hit, 64 RBIs, and a .274 batting average. He also finished the 2022 season with a .353 wOBA (Weighted On-base Average) and had a career-low strikeout rate (17.2 percent).

VOT6 @ViewsOnThe6 Brandon Nimmo is a 29 year-old, left handed hitting CF coming off a 5 win season.



Since 2018, he’s posted a .388 OBP and 134 OPS+ in over 2000 PA. The only concern with him has been health, but less so after playing in a career-high 151 games last season.



When Brandon Nimmo is healthy, he is a consistent performer. Unfortunately, staying on the field has been a challenge for Nimmo throughout his seven-year MLB career, as he has only played in more than 100 games twice.

He should be a valuable asset to whichever team he joins.

