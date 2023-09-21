Who is Brenan Hanifee? Tigers rookie set to wear unique jersey on MLB debut

The Detroit Tigers are abuzz with anticipation as they prepare to welcome anew face to their roster – Brenan Hanifee.

The 25-year-old right handed pitcher is making headlines not just for his Major League debut but for the unique jersey number he’ll be sporting – number 74, a first in Tigers’ history.

How did Brenan Hanifee’s journey to the major leagues look?

Hanifee’s journey to the Tigers’ clubhouse has been marked by perseverance and determination. Having spent the majority of his professional career in the Baltimore Orioles’ system, Hanifee made a significant move this year by joining the Tigers on a minor-league contract. His progress hasn’t been without its challenges; in May 2021, he underwent Tommy John surgery, a testament to his resilience in the face of adversity.

Before Hanifee’s arrival, the Tigers made room on their roster by optioning right-handed reliever Brendan White to Triple-A Toledo. White, a 24-year-old drafted in the 26th round in 2019, showed promise during his brief stint in the Majors, with a 5.09 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.

Brenan Hanifee’s story is one of second chances and never-give-up attitude. After overcoming obstacles and putting together an impressive season in Triple-A, he’s ready to make history with the Tigers as the first player to wear what he hopes one day will become iconic number 75. Keep en eye for this talented rookie in low-leverage, multi-inning relief situations as he begins his Major League journey with Detroit.