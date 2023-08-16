Who is Brian O'Keefe? Everything you need to know about Mariners catcher called up to replace Tom Murphy

According to Mark Singelais of the Times-Union, the Seattle Mariners have recalled 30-year-old catcher Brian O'Keefe from Triple-A Tacoma. The team announced that the minor league veteran has been promoted to the MLB in time for the team's series against the Kansas City Royals.

At 30 years old, this will not be the major league debut for Brian O'Keefe, who appeared in two games for the Seattle Mariners last season. In those two games, the catcher made four plate appearances, drawing a walk and recording a hit. He also struck out twice.

The promotion of O'Keefe comes in the wake of the Seattle Mariners decision to place veteran backup catcher Tom Murphy on the IL. Now the minor league catcher will be given an opportunity for a potentially longer stay in the MLB.

O'Keefe will be the backup behind starter and Seattle Mariners fan-favorite Cal Raleigh. As previously mentioned, the native of Albany, New York has limited experience at the major league level, so projecting what he may contribute to the Mariners is difficult.

After being originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, O'Keefe appeared in various minor league levels for the organization. While he failed to reach the MLB with St. Louis, he was selected in the Rule 5 Draft by the Seattle Mariners in 2019.

In 2022, O'Keefe finally earned his long-awaited MLB debut, recording his only major league hit in his second game. Now, he will look to add to that number by replacing one of the club's best hitters against left-handed pitching.

Brian O'Keefe will join the Mariners at a pivotal moment of their season

As if earning a shot in the MLB did not come with enough pressure, O'Keefe will now join the club at one of the most important moments of the season. Currently, the Seattle Mariners are on the outside of the playoffs looking in, sitting only 2.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot.

If and when Brian O'Keefe is given the opportunity to play, he will need to perform as the Seattle Mariners cannot afford to drop any games at this point of the season.