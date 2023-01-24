Who is Carlos Beltran's wife? Meet Jessica Lugo

Carlos Beltran is on the ballot for entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It is Beltran's first appearance on the ballot. The results of the Baseball Writer's Association of America's vote on the 2023 Hall of Fame Class will be announced on Tuesday, January 24th, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

The ballot consists of 14 new names, of which Beltran is one. Additionally, there are 14 returning names. These are the players who have failed to reach the 75% vote threshold in recent years and find themselves on the ballot once again.

Of the new candidates set to face a vote, Carlos Beltran is considered the front-runner. Throughout his long career, which spanned 20 years and seven teams, he demonstrated his ability to make a difference.

c🔴nn⚫️r @BernienChompz Out of this whole list of 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame eligible players on the ballot, I count 7 locks. Carlos Beltran, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Torii Hunter, Jeff Kent, Jimmy Rollins and Gary Sheffield. Out of this whole list of 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame eligible players on the ballot, I count 7 locks. Carlos Beltran, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Torii Hunter, Jeff Kent, Jimmy Rollins and Gary Sheffield. https://t.co/iblQJEPGXn

"Out of this whole list of 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame eligible players on the ballot, I count 7 locks. Carlos Beltran, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Torii Hunter, Jeff Kent, Jimmy Rollins and Gary Sheffield." - @ Connor

Beltran began his career with the Kansas City Royals, winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 1999. He then spent six seasons with the New York Mets, gaining notoriety as a result of several All-Star appearances, including the Golden Glove and Silver Slugger Awards.

After subsequent stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, Beltran finished his career with a World Series win as a member of the Houston Astros in 2017. Beltran, the fifth player in history to hit 400 home runs and steal 300 bases, is known as "Mr. October" for his postseason poise.

Awaiting the Hall of Fame announcement will be Beltran's wife, Jessica Lugo. Lugo, a fellow Puerto Rican, married Beltran in 1999. The pair were on their honeymoon when they received news of his 1999 Rookie of the Year Award selection.

"Is Carlos Beltrán a first-ballot Hall of Famer? #HOF2023" - @ MLB Network

Beltran and Lugo reside in New York City and have two daughters and a son. The pair renewed their wedding vows in a Las Vegas hotel suite with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony in 2008. Jessica's nephew, Mathew Lugo, is a shortstop within the Boston Red Sox organization.

Carlos Beltran continues to be a first-year frontrunner

If there is anything more to be said for Beltran, he and his wife founded the Carlos Beltran Foundation. The foundation aims to help underprivileged youths gain access to baseball programs in their native Puerto Rico. Beltran, now 45, will go down as one of the best switch hitters in MLB history, regardless of the vote.

Poll : 0 votes