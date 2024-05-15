Who is Chris Roller? Everything you need to know about the Brewers 27-year-old outfielder set to make his MLB debut

The Milwaukee Brewers have recalled 27-year-old outfielder Chris Roller from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. It will be a milestone moment for Roller, who will be making his MLB debut when he gets into a game for the Brewers. In a corresponding move, the team has optioned infielder Oliver Dunn.

Expand Tweet

"Chris Roller got to American Family Field about 20 minutes before game time. Enough time to put his uniform on and do a quick stretch. He will be the sixth Brewers player to make his major league debut this season." - @SophiaMinnaert

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has been a long road to the majors for outfielder Chris Roller. The native of Austin, Texas was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. After 7 seasons across various minor league levels, Roller is on the precipice of stepping into an official MLB game.

Roller graduated from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, starring on both the baseball and football teams. An outstanding athlete, Roller earned all-state honors as both a defensive back for the football team and an outfielder for the baseball team. After a solid college baseball career at McLennan Community College, Roller found himself as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following his 30th-round selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, Roller spent 4 seasons in the club's minor league system, before joining the Cleveland Guardians in the Rule 5 Draft prior to the 2021 season.

Following a few seasons in the Cleveland Guardians minor league system, Chris Roller was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations in 2023. That trade was potentially life-changing for the outfielder as he now stares down his MLB debut.

Chris Roller's mother, Kappy Allen, is a World Champion barrel racer

Chris is the son of World Champion barrel racer Kappy Allen. A civil trial lawyer and mother of two, it was Allen's hobby of barrel racing that made her into a star. After only three years of competing in barrel racing, Allen shocked the rodeo world by winning the 2000 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

"#ThowbackThursday In 2000, Kappy Allen and her horse, Risky Chris, captured the WPRA Barrel Racing World Title. Today Kappy celebrates her birthday. We wish her a very Happy Birthday!" - The Women's Professional Rodeo Association

Kappy Allen would go on to win several competitions in her career while also balancing her law career and family. Even though Chris Roller is set to make his MLB debut, he has a long way to go to surpass his mother as the top athlete in the family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback