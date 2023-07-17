Who is Christian Encarnacion-Strand? All you need to know about Reds' called-up prospect

First and third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand plays for the Cincinnati Reds.

Encarnacion-Strand attended College Park High School while growing up in Pleasant Hill, California. He was the most valuable player in the Diablo Athletic League Foothill Division as a senior with 40 hits and 27 RBIs, and 455 total.

He started off playing baseball for Yavapai College. As a freshman, he hit .402 and led the league with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs, earning him Player of the Year honors in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

Encarnacion-Strand was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 34th round of the 2019 MLB draft but didn't sign a deal. He changed colleges and enrolled at Oklahoma State University for the remainder of his academic eligibility.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been called up by Cincinnati Reds

Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been called up by the Cincinnati Reds. Just before the start of the game on Sunday night at Triple-A, the infielder was omitted from the lineup by the Louisville Bats.

There was a lot of speculation, but just moments after the Reds had brought in Encarnacion-Strand, they won, thanks to a walk-off home run by TJ Hopkins in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray Top prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand is being called up by the Cincinnati Reds, his agency Munger English Sports Management confirms.

Encarnacion-Strand made headlines during spring training with the major league team after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline along with Spencer Steer in exchange for Tyler Mahle last summer.

The Reds sent him back to minor league camp on Mar. 14 despite his .577 average, 1.192 slugging percentage and two strikeouts in 27 at-bats.

Encarnacion-Strand hit .331/.405/.637 in 67 games for Triple-A, compiling 20 home runs, two triples and 21 doubles. He was fourth in slugging percentage, fifth in OPS, seventh in batting average and fifth in home runs in the league.

