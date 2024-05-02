Who is Christian Scott? Everything you need to know about Mets top pitching prospect set for MLB debut

The New York Mets are reportedly calling up their top pitching prospect Christian Scott for his MLB debut.

According to multiple sources, the 24-year-old is expected to be recalled by the Mets and it appears that he will make his Major League debut on Saturday. If that's indeed the case, his first taste of MLB action will come against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Mets reportedly call up top pitching prospect Christian Scott. Scott will "likely make his debut Saturday" against the Rays, via multiple sources." - @MLBONFOX

Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Mets, Christian Scott has worked his way through the minors to earn his promotion. This year, Scott has been impressive with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, which helped him make the case for a shot in the MLB.

Scott has appeared across 25.1 innings this year with Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 3.20 ERA, 0.711 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts. The former pitcher for the University of Florida Gators is ranked as the New York Mets' top pitching prospect and number five overall prospect in the organization according to MLB.com.

Born June 15, 1999, in Coconut Creek, Florida, Scott graduated from Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale. Following his high school career, Scott attended the University of Florida, posting a 12-5 record with a 3.72 ERA over 121.0 innings with the Gators.

"Christian Scott Ks three straight to work the Gators out of the seventh! We're all tied up heading into the eighth. UF 1, STET 1 | E7" - @GatorsBB

Christian Scott could replace a struggling pitcher at the back of the Mets' rotation

If Scott performs well during his MLB debut, whether that be against the Tampa Bay Rays or a different team, it could lead to some difficult decisions for manager Carlos Mendoza. Although the Mets have a few injured pitchers on their roster, including Kodai Senga, veteran Adrian Houser could be the most at risk of losing their role.

The 31-year-old has endured a difficult start to the season. The long-time member of the Milwaukee Brewers has struggled in his first year with the New York Mets. Over 23.2 innings in Queens, Houser has posted a dreadful 8.37 ERA with a 1.901 WHIP. If Scott performs in his debut, Houser might find himself on the outside looking in.

