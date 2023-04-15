Who is Clay Holmes' wife Ashlyn Walter? A glimpse into the personal life of Yankees closer

Clay Holmes is a professional baseball player who plays in the MLB for the New York Yankees. After starting his MLB career for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, Holmes was traded to the Yankees in July 2021. Since then, he has filled the role of a reliever efficiently and is now a regular for the Yankees.

Clay Holmes was born in Dothan, Alabama, and attended Slocomb High School in Slocomb. He planned to play for Auburn University after high school but changed his plans after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011. He married his wife, Ashlyn Holmes, in January 2019 and has been with her ever since.

Ashlyn Holmes is a Senior Marketing Projects Coordinator at a law firm in Tennessee. She is a graduate of Auburn University and started working in branding and social media since her college days.

She landed her first job as an intern with Scarlet & Gold Shop in 2015 while still in college. She went on to enter the corporate world in 2018 after completing her Bachelor's degree in public relations, advertising and applied communication in 2016.

In 2016 she started working for her current company, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, as a marketing communications coordinator. She rose up the ranks rapidly and after several promotions, she became the Senior Marketing Projects Coordinator in January 2019. Four years later, she still holds the position and continues to be an important asset for her firm.

Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN Clay Holmes talks about promising his wife she’d be the first person he’d call after making his first All-Star Game, and memories of watching with his two brothers, who he hopes will both make it to LA. Clay Holmes talks about promising his wife she’d be the first person he’d call after making his first All-Star Game, and memories of watching with his two brothers, who he hopes will both make it to LA. https://t.co/ufFDS3gArq

Ashlyn and Clay Holmes continue their happily married life together

Clay Holmes has had a good run of form since joining the New York Yankees. At the beginning of the 2022 MLB season, Holmes told media reporters that if he made the All-Star team, the first person he would call was his wife Ashlyn. He ended up being named an All-Star for the first time in his career and did call Ashlyn first to share the good news.

Clay Holmes has a career record of 4.17 ERA with 229 strikeouts in the regular season. He has a 5.40 ERA with eight strikeouts in seven games played so far this season. Clay and Ashlyn Holmes are a loving couple who continue to support each other in their respective fields of work.

