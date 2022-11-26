Who is Cody Bellinger's girlfriend? Meet Chase Carter

Cody Bellinger is likely to find himself in a different uniform in 2023 after the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender him this offseason. Had the Dodgers and Bellinger proceeded with the arbitration process, he likely would have earned a salary in the range of $18 million to $20 million next year.

The move made sense financially for Los Angeles as Bellinger has struggled with consistency in recent seasons, and now be able to pursue alternative options in the outfield or use that salary cap space elsewhere.

For Cody Bellinger, a fresh start may be exactly what he needs. Since winning the 2019 National League MVP, the 27-year-old has struggled to recapture anything close to his award-winning form.

Now, Bellinger and his girlfriend Chase Carter will likely find themselves on the move, with the free agent generating interest from several teams.

The couple, who began dating in 2020, announced in July 2021 that they were expecting their first child. Caiden Carter Bellinger was welcomed into the world on Nov. 30, 2021.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

Chase Carter is a well-known model for brands such as Pink and Polo Ralph Lauren, and has appeared in numerous publications, including the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and the cover of Maxim magazine in 2018.

Born in Nassau, Bahamas, Carter was scouted at an airport in Sydney, Australia when she was 13 years old. Since then, she has modeled for dozens of brands including Maybelline and Philipp Plein.

"A little rain can't dull Chase Carter's shine!" - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

A look at Cody Bellinger's 2019 MVP season

In 2019, Bellinger was one of the hottest names in the MLB. The outfielder slugged his way into the upper echelon of young MLB superstars. En route to his first MVP award, he hit 47 home runs and 115 RBIs and also maintained a .305 batting average through 156 games with the Dodgers.

These numbers are a far cry from his disastrous 2022 season, when he hit 19 home runs while hitting .210 at the bottom of the Dodgers lineup. If he can regain any of his MVP form, he may be one of the biggest bargains in free agency.

