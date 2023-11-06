Who is Craig Counsell's wife Michelle? Delving into personal life of soon-to-be Chicago Cubs manager

The MLB world is buzzing with the news that Craig Counsell is slated to become the next manager for the Chicago Cubs. After heavily being linked to the New York Mets, the 53-year-old made a surprising move by agreeing to a lucrative move to the Brewers' division rivals.

The news, which broke on Monday, shook the MLB, as well as the fanbases of several teams who were hoping to sign the manager. Although New York Mets fans may be the most devastated by the news of Craig Counsell agreeing to join the Chicago Cubs, other fanbases such as the Cleveland Guardians were hoping to land the Brewers icon.

"The Cubs will hire Brewers manager Craig Counsell as their next manager, per @MLBNetwork insider Joel Sherman." - @MLB

The news that Counsell came as a complete shock to many considering his history with the Milwaukee Brewers and their rivalry with the Chicago Cubs. However, looking closer at the personal life of Counsell could reveal another reason behind the decision.

Craig and his wife Michelle Counsell live in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, which is less than 100 miles away from Chicago. This proximity to the city will allow him to be closer to his high school sweetheart and their four children as opposed to managing across the country.

Although little is known about Michelle Counsell, what is known about the private couple is that they both attended Whitefish High School. This is where they both met and eventually began dating.

Since that time, Michelle and Craig Counsell have become a power couple in the state of Wisconsin. Not only did the pair meet at the Wisconsin-based high school, but Craig went on to star for the Milwaukee Brewers, whereas Michelle Counsell is highly respected for her philanthropic work.

"Shooting a @UPAFRide for the Art TV spot with @Brewers Craig Counsell, his wife, Michelle, @LindseySlaterTV @WISN12News & kids from @FirstStage and MYSO @PabstTheater @UPAF" - @fantle

Some of the charity work that Michelle Counsell has been involved in includes Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin, Fatherhood Initiative, the Urban Ecology Center, the Boys and Girls Club, and the MACC Fund.

A closer look at Craig Counsell's record-setting contract

After a successful tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs provided the 53-year-old with the most lucrative deal on the market. Chicago and Counsell agreed to terms on a five-year, $40 million contract, which made him the highest-paid manager in baseball history.

Now, with his signature secured, Counsell will be looking to bring the Chicago Cubs to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. During his eight seasons as the Milwaukee Brewers manager, Counsell posted a 707–625 record but was unable to win it all.