Who is Dallas Keuchel? Former Cy Young Award winner set to make triumphant return to MLB

With less than two months to go in the regular season, many teams will be auditioning their young players. However, the Minnesota Twins are turning to former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel. The 35-year-old has been promoted to the MLB in the wake of Joe Ryan's placement on the IL.

It may have been surprising to see the Twins turn to the veteran, yet one can't help but get excited seeing the two-time All-Star work his way back to the majors. Keuchel split time between three different teams last season without much success. However, he has been electric in the minor leagues this year.

Do-Hyoung Park @dohyoungpark



Joe Ryan to the IL with a left groin strain, José De León to the 60-day. Dallas Keuchel is joining the #MNTwins . Twins selecting the veteran lefty who had a 1.13 ERA in six games for St. Paul.Joe Ryan to the IL with a left groin strain, José De León to the 60-day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dallas Keuchel is joining the #MNTwins. Twins selecting the veteran lefty who had a 1.13 ERA in six games for St. Paul. Joe Ryan to the IL with a left groin strain, José De León to the 60-day." - @dohyoungpark

Through 32.0 innings at the Triple-A level this season, Dallas Keuchel has posted a dazzling 1.12 ERA and 28 strikeouts through six starts. While there is an obvious difference between Triple-A and the MLB, the numbers he produced at the minor-league level are intriguing, to say the least.

The Minnesota Twins signed Keuchel in June after it was said that he worked with the experts at Driveline Baseball. After a rough 2022 season with the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago White Sox, Keuchel worked to increase his velocity.

Bloop Curve @BloopCurve Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel triggered an opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the Twins on Tuesday, giving Minnesota 48 hours to add him to its 40-man roster or else grant him his release. pic.twitter.com/YXXGldhNN8

"Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel triggered an opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the Twins on Tuesday, giving Minnesota 48 hours to add him to its 40-man roster or else grant him his release." - @BloopCurve

The Minnesota Twins are looking to hang on to their slim lead in the American League Central as the club sits only 2.0 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians. This is Keuchel's first time back in the MLB since September 2022.

A look at Dallas Keuchel's roller coaster MLB career

For several years, the starting pitcher from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was one of the most effective arms in the MLB. His best season came in 2015 as a member of the Houston Astros. That season, Keuchel posted a 20-8 record with a 2.48 ERA with 216 strikeouts through a career-high 232.0 innings, leading to the only Cy Young Award of his career.

A five-time Gold Glove Award winner, Keuchel won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros, earning two All-Star selections. He currently owns a 101-91 record and a 3.98 ERA throughout his 11-year career.