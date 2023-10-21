Who is Dan Serafini's wife Erin? Personal life of arrested former MLB pitcher, explored

Erin Serafini is the wife of former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini. Despite appearing to be the ideal couple, some very dark events have occured over the past two years involving Erin's husband and her parents.

On Friday October 20, Dan Serafini was arrested in connection to a double murder that occured in June 2021. The 49-year old was apprehended in connection to the murder of Robert Gary Spohr, 70, and his wife Wendy, 68, who were gunned down at their Lake Tahoe home on June 5 2021.

"TONIGHT AT 10 @FOX 40 : A daughter is offering $150,000 to anyone who can identify the person who killed her father Robert "Gary" Spohr and who tried to kill her mother, Wendy Wood." - Zach Boetto

In the wake of her parents tragic and mysterious murder, Erin Serafini was reported to be offering $150,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the culprit. Now, it appears as though the perp may be closer to her than she likely ever imagined.

A left-handed pitcher, Dan Serafini was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the 1992 MLB Entry Draft. According to authorities, the 49-year old was arrested alongside 33-year old Samantha Scott in connection with the shooting.

Robert, Erin's father, died immediately at the scene. Wendy, who was badly wounded, reportedly took her own life months later in a nursing home. Erin Serafini's sister, Adrienne, told authorities that she believed that the attack was targeted, but the culprit was not identified.

Not much is known about Erin's personal life. It is understood that she married Dan in Hawaii in 2011. Erin and her husband also featured in a 2015 episode of Paramount Network's "Bar Rescue", she is also an avid equestrian rider, and currently based in Reno, Nevada.

Dan Serafini spent seven seasons in MLB as a relief pitcher. He spent three years pitching for the Twins. After playing for the Chicago Cubs in 1999, Serafini became a journeyman, he was also suspended for 50 games in 2007 after failing a PED test.

Still many unanswered questions surrounding Dan Serafini in Erin's personal tragedy

While the investigation into Dan and his associate Samantha is still in a nascent stage, the current information paints a very grim picture indeed. Although a motive has not yet been identified, some publications have stipulated that Dan Serafini may have killed his in-laws for financial reasons. Following his retirement from the Colorado Rockies in 2007, it was reported that Serafini had lost $14 million by virtue of "bad investments and a divorce settlement", possibly with Erin Serafini.