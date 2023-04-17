Who is Daniel Vogelbach's wife, Kristina Rusii? A glimpse into the personal life of New York Mets star

Rumors surrounding Daniel Vogelbach's personal life are doing the rounds in the media. To clear the air, the New York Mets player is married to Kristina Rusii, a flight attendant, and the pair share a loving relationship. They both met each other when Daniel was playing for the Seattle Mariners.

Daniel Vogelbach started his career in the Chicago Cubs system playing in the minor leagues before he was traded to the Mariners. He had five successful seasons in Seattle, including an All-Star appearance in 2019. However, due to lack of form, he was traded or picked up by various teams for short stints. He made it to the New York Mets roster and has since found some stability.

Much of his successes can be attributed to his wife, who has been a constant support for Vogelbach. Kristina Rusii is currently a flight attendant. She grew up in Las Vegas along with her sister and then moved to Seattle. As per her social media posts, Kristina is a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks.

Before she became a flight attendant, Mrs. Vogelbach used to work at Cutters Point Coffee shop, a restaurant in Seattle, where she met her future husband. In an interview, Daniel had mentioned how when he first saw Kristina, he felt like he had to talk to her. The couple broke up somewhere in the middle when they first started dating, but eventually got back.

Daniel proposed to Kristina in 2020, as the couple shared their precious moment on social media. The couple got married on 29th January 2022 at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida. The couple's most recent picture is on Daniel Vogelbach's account celebrating a wholesome offseason with his wife and family.

False rumours circulated about Daniel Vogelbach dating Margot Robbie

There were reports circulating about Daniel Vogelbach and Hollywood star Margot Robbie in a relationship. The speculation was caused by an account on Twitter that quoted TMZ as spreading rumors that the two professionals were in a relationship. Fans were shocked as the Mets star isn't that famous and him being involved with a huge star as Robbie is quite unpredictable.

