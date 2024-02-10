Who is Dave Stewart? Everything we know about former MLB star determined to bring an expansion franchise to Nashville

Dave Stewart is banging on Rob Manfred's door about bringing a minority-owned MLB expansion team to Nashville, Tennessee. He is trying to bring in the new team through his ownership group, Music City Baseball.

Alongside Stewart in the ownership group is Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick and former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stewart and the group have already picked out a name for the team if one comes to be. They have settled on the Nashville Stars, paying homage to the city's musical heritage as well as a tribute to the Negro Leagues.

Dave Stewart faced hardships but never let that break his spirit

Dave Stewart (Image via Getty)

Dave Stewart got his start with the Los Angeles Dodgers after they drafted him in the 16th round of the 1975 MLB Draft. While he was a catcher growing up, LA decided to use him as a pitcher, given his strong arm.

Switching positions as a professional can be a tough job, and that was the case here. During the 1976 season, he was approached by Sandy Koufax at the Dodgers' Instructional League camp.

Koufax would become Stewart's mentor, and he could not have picked a better one. Stewart bloomed with Koufax's advice, picking up wins left and right.

During the 1989 season with the Oakland Athletics, Stewart appeared in his first and only All-Star game. He went 21-9 with a 3.32 ERA across 36 starts that year.

Expand Tweet

Stewart was a force on the mound with Oakland. He helped the club win a World Series title in 1989. He also won two other World Series titles in 1981 and 1993, alongside being a two-time ALCS MVP.

Stewart's time in the big leagues goes to show that if you surround yourself with the right people and work hard, anything is possible.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.