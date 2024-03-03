Who is Daylen Lile? Nationals prospect stretchered off after freak accident

On Saturday, Washington Nationals prospect Daylen Lile was involved in a scary incident. He tumbled over the wall while trying to rob a home run in the game against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston's bullpen immediately called on the team's trainers because they knew something was wrong. Lile would end up getting taken out of the game on a stretcher.

Daylen Lile was then transported to a local hospital. Afterward, manager Dave Martinez gave an update on the situation. He told reporters that Lile would get a lower back CT scan.

Who is Daylen Lile?

The Washington Nationals drafted Daylen Lile in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He was selected out of high school after making a name for himself at Trinity High School in Kentucky.

Lile was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year selection in high school. During the draft, he was considered one of the best bats in the class, and at 6-foot, 195 pounds, many saw a high ceiling.

Coming into the 2024 season, he was the team's fifth-best prospect, according to The Athletic's Keith Law. He has been overlooked, with prospects like James Wood, Robert Hassell III, and Elijah Green ranked above him.

Lile is coming off a season where he returned to the field after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022. Last season, he appeared in 106 games and hit .269/.355/.452 with nine home runs and 66 RBIs.

Many scouts believe Lile will develop into a power hitter who has the ability to play all three outfield positions. He has a strong and athletic build that will be useful when he figures out his approach.

Lile is estimated to be with the big-league squad next season. Hopefully, he is okay and will not miss any action this season.

