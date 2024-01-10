Who is Derek Jeter's sister, Sharlee? Yankees icon's personal life, explored

Even though Derek Jeter retired from the MLB back in 2014, he remains one of the most popular baseball players of all time. The former New York Yankees captain has been ever-present in the baseball universe in the years since his playing days.

A television commentator and former owner of the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter has managed to remain nearly as popular as he was when he was playing. From his lavish lifestyle to his relationship with his wife Hannah Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain remains a key figure in the MLB headlines.

"Congratulations to Sharlee Jeter for being recognized on Politics NY and amNY Metro's 2023 Nonprofit Power Players list!" - @JeterTurn2

Jeter's presence extends beyond just himself, but to his young sister Sharlee Jeter, who spent her younger days as close to the game of baseball as her Hall of Fame brother. Sharlee was a star athlete in her own right, starring for the Kalamazoo Central High School softball team.

"@sjeter2 ⁩ Sharlee Jeter, president of ⁦ @JeterTurn2 ⁩, with Mariano Rivera—playing for Team CC in CC Sabathia’s ⁦ @PitCChInFdn ⁩ celebrity softball game last night." - @StatonRabin ⁦

Much like Derek, Sharlee Jeter also played shortstop during her playing days. In fact, Derek said in a 2001 New York Times article that he believed that his sister was the best shortstop in the family. This is rather high praise coming from the 14-time All-Star of the New York Yankees.

A survivor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Sharlee Jeter battled the disease while attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, where she graduated with a B.S. in mathematics. Sharlee said that Derek Jeter was supportive of her throughout her cancer battle even though he was in the middle of his Hall of Fame career.

Sharlee and Derek Jeter remain close to this day

While it could be easy for superstar, Hall of Fame players such as Derek Jeter to drift apart from their siblings as their star power grows, this is not the case for the Jeter family. Sharlee is often seen in public events with her brother, as well as posts about her brother on her social media accounts.

"We caught up with #DerekJeter and Sharlee Jeter about the #Turn2Foundation annual gala. @JeterTurn2 @sjeter2" - @RealGoodSports

The siblings' relationship extends beyond simply a brother and sister duo, Sharlee Jeter serves as the president of Derek's non-profit organization, Turn 2 Foundation. The non-profit's goal is to prevent substance abuse, promote healthy lifestyles, reward academic achievements, and help develop leaders in various communities across the country.

