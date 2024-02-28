Who is Drew Burress? College baseball sensation hits 4 homers in a game to amp up draft chatter

Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress blasted four home runs at Rush Chandler Stadium in Tuesday’s home game against Georgia State. On the back of his impressive performance, the Yellowjackets took a convincing 10-0 win as the rookie grabbed the attention of the baseball fraternity.

Hailing from Perry, Georgia, Burress helped Houston County High School to two state championships and four region championships, on top of being the four-year letter-winner of the school. He was named the 2021–22 PBR Georgia Player of the Year.

He was selected for the 2023 Perfect Game All-America and Under Armour All-America. In his junior year, he hit 31 home runs and tied the state record in RBIs (73).

According to Baseball America, there were serious considerations about him getting picked in the first four rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft. However, the outfielder decided to play college baseball at Georgia Tech instead.

According to Burress, his hitting style resembles that of MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect and 2023 second-overall pick, Dylan Crews. If he continues bashing pitchers from the plate, he has a good chance of getting drafted in the early rounds of the 2026 MLB Draft when he is eligible.

Drew Burress on his four dingers in one game

Only eight games into his freshman season, the 19-year-old made everyone notice him after he broke the program's single-game home run record.

“I think it was just it was just one of those nights,” Drew Burress said (via MLB.com). “Some days you have it, some days you don't. I was in a good spot and I got some good pitches to hit and the ball left my bat how I wanted it to. It was just one of those things that just worked out.”

Before this game, Drew Burress had blasted five homers in his first seven games, and now he leads in home runs among all Division I players.

“I expect to go out there and hit a home run every time,” Burress said. “It sounds over the top, but when I go out there, that is what I'm expected to do. It very rarely works out, but today it did.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him as he continues to charm his way through college baseball.

