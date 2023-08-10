Who is Dustan Mohr? Former MLB player arrested on multiple child sex offences

Dustan Mohr's seven-year MLB career could very aptly be described as average. Now, the former outfielder is making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Since retiring from the big leagues in 2007, Mohr has been very involved in baseball at various levels. After retiring from the Atlantic League in 2010, Mohr switched to coaching.

Until 2021, Dustan Mohr was the coach of Northrop High School in Indiana. While many of his pupils were likely thrilled to have a coach with MLB experience, things evidently took a very sinister turn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Corryn Brock @corryn_brock @AllenCoSheriff just announced the arrest of Fort Wayne coach and former @MLB outfielder Dustan Mohr on initial charges of child solicitation, sexual misconduct with a minor, child seduction and dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors. pic.twitter.com/gM3BA5ZlIj

On Aug. 9, the Sheriff's Office in Fort Wayne's Allen County levied some of the harshest charges possible againt Mohr. According to reports, Mohr is being charged with five very serious charges including Child Seduction, Child Solicitation and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

The specifics of the circumstances that led to Dustan Mohr's indictment are unclear. However, the gravity of the charges at hand are enough to churn one's stomach.

A ninth-round draft pick by the Cleveland Indians in 1997, Mohr made his MLB debut in 2001 for the Minnesota Twins. He hit .269/.325/.433 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 2002 to finish eighth in Rookie of the Year voting. He was also noted for his strong play in the outfield.

Jeff @MNTwinsZealot Somewhere Dustan Mohr is sitting around knowing he hit .500/.533/.643 in the 2002 postseason for the Twins (15 PAs). pic.twitter.com/x1spkcoawf

"Somewhere Dustan Mohr is sitting around knowing he hit .500/.533/.643 in the 2002 postseason for the Twins (15 PAs)." - Jeff

A native of Mississippi, Mohr played baseball at the University of Alabama. Following his tenure with the Twins, he became a journeyman, playing for five teams in seven years. His best offensive season came in 2005, when he hit 17 home runs and 38 RBIs as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

While little is known about Dustan Mohr's off-field life, he is married to Denise Johnson. However, after charges like these, one cannot help but wonder how much longer their marriage will survive for.

Dustan Mohr's charges are among the most heinous possible

While it does need to be remembered that Mohr, like everyone else, is innocent until proven guilty, it is hard not to be taken aback by charges like these.

Even with the drunken, wreckless behavior that we have seen from players like Domingo German of the New York Yankees this season, Mohr's charges represent one of the worst possible things that your name can be attached to. Now, all we can hope is that justice is delivered in this very unfortunate and disgraceful situation.