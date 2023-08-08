Who is Emerson Hancock? Mariners calling up top pitching prospect to make MLB debut vs Padres

The Seattle Mariners remain in the hunt for a postseason spot, however, this has not deterred the club from calling up pitching prospect Emerson Hancock. The 24-year-old joins a Mariners team that currently sits only 3.0 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot.

At 6-foot-4, the righty from Cairo, Georgia, appears on track to make his MLB debut against the potent San Diego Padres lineup. It remains to be seen how long Emerson Hancock will remain with the big club, however, he will have the opportunity to cement himself as an MLB talent.

As a first-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in the 2020 MLB Draft, Hancock has worked his way through the minor league ranks to earn a shot in the majors. While his minor-league numbers don't jump off the page, the Mariners' front office has decided to give the rookie his first taste of big-league action.

Through 20 starts with Double-A Arkansas, Hancock has posted an 11-5 record with a 4.32 ERA, 1.235 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts. However, since June 6th, Hancock has posted a 2.97 ERA and 8.9K/9 in 57.2 innings.

If Emerson Hancock can deliver on his potential at the major league level, the Seattle Mariners will boast one of the strongest pitching rotations in the league. Injuries aside, the Mariners' core of starting pitchers includes Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Brandon Woo, and the injured Robbie Ray.

A look at Emerson Hancock's road to the MLB

Born on May 31, 1999, in Thomasville, Georgia, the pitching prospect attended Cairo High School, roughly 15 miles from his Thomasville. After posting an 11-1 record with a dazzling 0.75 ERA as a senior, Hancock was originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 38th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

"With the 6th overall pick in the #MLBDraft, the @Mariners choose Georgia RHP Emerson Hancock." - @MLB

However, Hancock opted not to sign with the club, instead deciding to play baseball with the University of Georgia. The pitcher spent three seasons with the Bulldogs before being selected with the 6th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Now, three years later, Hancock has been called up to the big leagues to face the likes of Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado in his debut. He is expected to take the start on Wednesday against San Diego.