Who is Emmet Sheehan? All you need to know about young Dodgers pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan experienced his "welcome to the big leagues" moment during his second start on June 23.

He allowed back-to-back home runs to Houston's Mauricio Dubon and Kyle Tucker in a win against the Astros.

Sheehan was born in New York City and grew up in Darien, Connecticut, and plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He attended Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx, New York, for three years before enrolling in the Salisbury School in Salisbury, Connecticut. While a student at Boston College, he participated in three seasons of collegiate baseball with the Boston College Eagles.

In 2018, Sheehan was an FCBL All-Star. He was an All-Star in 2019 while playing for the Danbury Westerners in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

How has Emmet Sheehan fared with Los Angeles Dodgers?

Sheehan was chosen by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He began his professional career after joining the team with the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Dodgers before being promoted to the Low-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes before moving to the High-A Great Lakes Loons.

Sheehan started in Tulsa in 2023. On Jun. 16, he was promoted to the major leagues and faced the San Francisco Giants.

Mike Yastrzemski was the opponent of his first major league strikeout. On June 23, Sheehan had his first victory ina major league game against the Houston Astros.

