Who is Eric Kay And How is he Related to Los Angeles Angels?

Eric Kay's name has garnered a lot of attention in the media over the past couple of days, leading many to wonder: who is Eric Kay?

Tyler Skaggs was a starting pitcher who played for 7 years in the MLB, from 2015 to 2019. Drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Skaggs made a name for himself as a starter for the Los Angeles Angels.

Tyler Skaggs tragically passed away in July, 2019 at the age of 27. Skaggs' body was found in a Texas hotel room, as the Angels were in the Dallas area to play a Fourth of July series against the Rangers.

Los Angeles Times @latimes



latimes.com/sports/angels/… The sentence imposed followed an investigation and trial that brought Major League Baseball face to face with the country’s opioid epidemic. Kay, 48, faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum of life. The sentence imposed followed an investigation and trial that brought Major League Baseball face to face with the country’s opioid epidemic. Kay, 48, faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum of life.latimes.com/sports/angels/…

"The sentence imposed followed an investigation and trial that brought Major League Baseball face to face with the country's opioid epidemic. Kay, 48, faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum of life." - @ Los Angeles Times

Following the tragic death of the young pitcher, it came to light that Skaggs had been abusing opiod painkilling medication. On this fateful night, it is believed that an accidental overdose led to the death of Tyler Skaggs.

In a subsequent investigation, it was revealed that the person supplying the pills to Skaggs was none other than Angels communications director, one Eric Kay. Prosecutors got a hold of messages between Kay and Skaggs, with the latter asking him to supply lethal medication that contained fentanyl, one of the most lethal drugs known.

The Washington Post reported that Kay was a user of these extremely dangerous substances and has been exposed for having supplied pills to several MLB players. According to court proceedings, Eric Kay was caught on a mic using very disparaging language about Skaggs pusthumously.

A recorded call between Kay and an associate conveyed this statement on Tyler Skaggs: "I hope people realize what a piece of s--- he is. … Well, he’s dead, so f--- him.”

Eric Kay, former Angels communications director, sentenced to 22 years in prison for causing the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

"Eric Kay, former Angels communications director, sentenced to 22 years in prison for causing the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs." - @ Gus Garcia Roberts

The 2019 match between the Angels and Rangers was postponed upon news of Skaggs' death reaching both teams. A tribute was also paid to Tyler Skaggs at the 2019 MLB All-Star game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Eric Kay sentanced to harsh time

Kay was in the news this week as a Texas judge finally handed down a sentence. Kay will be behind bars for 22 years. His term exceeded the 20-year maximum sentence for the crime due to the sickening way that he spoke about Skaggs, whose death he was responsible for.

