Who is Felix Hernandez's wife, Sandra Hernandez? A glimpse into personal life of Mariners legend

Known as "King Felix," Felix Hernandez of the Mariners has left a lasting impact on baseball, along with sharing a touching glimpse into his personal life. Hailing from Venezuela, Hernandez gained fame as a pitching sensation, celebrated for his remarkable fastball that often clocked speeds of up to 100 mph.

On March 14, 2008, Felix and Sandra had a joyful ceremony to officially declare their union. Their love has been a guiding light, with Sandra serving as both his devoted wife and the protective mother of their two precious children, Jeremy and Mia Hernandez.

The Hernandez family finds comfort in their Venezuelan heritage during the off-season. They have a bond that goes beyond the walls of a baseball stadium, and Clyde Hill is their shared sanctuary. The family is complete thanks to the additions of Jeremy in 2009 and Mia in 2005.

Felix credits Sandra and their kids' unwavering support for his meteoric success.

Felix Hernandez's Wife Alleged Victim of Wire Fraud

Felix Hernandez and Wife

Maria Jacqueline Peguero, the wife of Seattle Mariners outfielder Carlos Peguero, was caught up in a web of federal charges related to unauthorized debit card purchases.

This unexpected turn of events shocked the baseball world. Sandra Hernandez, the beloved wife of revered Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez, was the alleged victim of this financial scam.

Between June 26, 2012, and October 9, 2012, a complex story allegedly involving Peguero's alleged execution of a string of illegal transactions that resulted in an astounding $180,000 in purchases from Saks Fifth Avenue played out.

The online purchases were made, and the items were then delivered right to Peguero's door, where the drama was playing out.

As details emerged, it was revealed that Peguero had spent a lot of time at Sandra Hernandez's house, taking advantage of the victim's imperfect English to access her credit cards.

When investigators linked the purchases to an email address connected to Peguero's Twitter account, the extent of the fraud was revealed. Seized items were found as a result of a search warrant, providing concrete evidence of the alleged wrongdoing.

A long list of transactions—more than 60 in total—depicted a spree with purchases ranging from small sums to startling sums exceeding $11,000. The U.S. Secret Service officially charged Maria Peguero on three counts of wire fraud, using the force of federal law to overturn her earlier plea of not guilty.

Justice was finally served when Peguero changed her plea to guilty in February and was sentenced in Tacoma federal court.