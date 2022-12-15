Who was the first MLB player to hit a home run?

Home runs are the most exciting part of MLB. There's no doubt that we're seeing more home runs and longer home runs than ever before. The level of power in the league is on the rise. Home runs have been such an integral part of baseball for so long that few ever consider its origins. Today, we will be taking a look at the early days of baseball to find out who hit the first MLB home run.

In the early days, the outfields were larger and the bats were not as powerful. As such, the majority of home runs would hit inside the park, just as a small amount still are today. Additionally, hitters did not have the power of today's stars.

MaryEllen Brown @mellen723 Prediction for the ‘23 season:

In 1905, there were only about 0.5 home runs per game, and by 2010s, that number exceeded 2. By 1931, the MLB considered any ball that went over the outfield fence on the bounce to be a home run. Today, such plays are ruled as ground-rule doubles.

For the above reason, a home run was not always as recognizable as they are today. That said, the first player to hit a home run is believed to be Ross Barnes.

Barnes played in the National League for 15 years between the 1860s and 1880s. He was seen as the most valuable player on the Chicago White Stockings (now the Chicago Cubs) in the mid-1870s.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Ross Barnes hits the first home run in the history of National League, May 2, 1876. Ross Barnes hits the first home run in the history of National League, May 2, 1876. https://t.co/knyCj982ve

On May 2, 1876, Ross Barnes hit a home run, which is believed to be the first home run ever hit in professional history. In the same season, Barnes scored 1.91 runs per game, setting an MLB record that stands to this day.

Following his departure from the White Stockings, Barnes played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston White Stockings before finally retriring from baseball in 1881.

Home runs are a bigger part of MLB baseball than ever

In 2022, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees set a record for the most home runs hit in a single season. There is no doubt that we have moved a long way since Ross' day. Expect to see a lot more home runs in the coming years.

