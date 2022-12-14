Who is Francisco Lindor's wife? Meet Katia Reguero

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is one of the best players in the game and one of the most highly paid. He will be key to the Mets' success in 2023.

Although Lindor is one of the most exciting players in the game, very little is known about the star's personal life. Today, we will explore the personal life of the Puerto Rican slugger.

Like many modern relationships, Lindor met his current wife, Katia Reguero, on social media. Lindor stated that he was browsing Instagram during his time on Cleveland. Katia Reguero was a fellow Puerto Rican native living in Arizona. Lindor first met up with her when he was in the desert for spring training.

The pair hit it off immediately, and have been together ever since. Reguero studied International Relations at St. Mary's University. Katia is an accomplished violinist, having played since she was just a young girl.

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport During wedding night Francisco Lindor reportedly replayed three-homer game against Yankees for romantic background ambiance, sources say. During wedding night Francisco Lindor reportedly replayed three-homer game against Yankees for romantic background ambiance, sources say. https://t.co/UgpHGomKKB

"During wedding night Francisco Lindor reportedly replayed three-homer game against Yankees for romantic background ambiance, sources say." - New York Porch Sports

The pair wed in December 2021 at a ceremony that included many prominent MLB players. Apparently, Lindor played videos of his 3-home run game against the New York Yankees to get the crowd going at the wedding.

Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia have a daughter named Kalina. Kalina was born in 2019, and is a regular spectator at Citi Field to watch her father play.

MLB @MLB Safe to say Francisco Lindor's daughter likes Buck Safe to say Francisco Lindor's daughter likes Buck 😭❤️ https://t.co/cgKh4OzCy9

"Safe to say Francisco Lindor's daughter likes Buck" - MLB

Lindor signed with the New York Mets in 2020 after a five-year stint with the Cleveland Indians, where he won a flurry of Golden Gloves and Silver Slugger Awards. In 2021, he signed with the Mets to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension.

Lindor had a bit of a rough start to the Mets in 2021, missing the All-Star cut for only the second time in his career. He came around in 2022, hitting 26 home runs, while also driving home a career-best 107 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor will be a key part of the Mets' success in 2023

Francisco Lindor had a breakout season in 2022, however, it wasn't enough to send the Mets deep into the postseason. The team crashed out of the postseason in the Wild Card series. Despite being touted as one of the best teams, the team garnered a disappointing result. Lindor will be heavily relied on for offense in 2023 for the Mets.

