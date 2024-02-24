Who is Hagen Smith? Exploring top prospect's rise following college baseball heroics for Arkansas Razorbacks

Up-and-coming prospect Arkansas Razorbacks left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith left everyone stunned after he struck out 17 hitters through six innings in the game against the Oregon State Beavers.

Smith, from Tyler City, Texas, was born on Aug. 19, 2003. He went to Bullard High School in Bullard, Texas. Before his junior year in 2020, he underwent Tommy John surgery. He returned in his senior year, where he posted an 11-0 for a 0.19 ERA, compiled 168 strikeouts and allowed only seven hits over 73 innings, along with hitting .349.

However, he went undrafted in the 2021 MLB draft and decided to play college baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks. In his freshman year, Smith started 15 games (total of 20 appearances) for 7-2, posting an ERA of 4.66 along with 90 strikeouts in 77.1 innings pitched.

In his sophomore year, he appeared in 18 games and started 11 games for an 8-2 record. He posted an ERA of 3.64, including 109 strikeouts over 71.2 innings, leading him to be named first-team All-American. The following year, he was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Hagen Smith is ranked 15th in the MLB's top 2024 prospect list.

Hagen Smith got the better of expected first overall pick in 2024 MLB draft

On Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Hagen Smith was electric, allowing zero runs in six innings, which included three hits, one walk and a record 17 strikeouts against the No. 7-ranked Oregon Beavers. Smith left the game with the Arkansas having a 4-0 lead.

Moreover, he just threw 74 pitches to match the Arkansas program's record for most strikeouts in a single game, held until by only Jess Todd, who struck out 17 against South Carolina in 2007.

One of the most intriguing matchups for Hagen Smith was against Travis Bazzana, who is expected to go first overall or at least a top five draft pick in July. He faced him three times in the games and struck him out on all three occasions.

