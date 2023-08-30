Who is Hunter Goodman? Everything you need to know about Rockies prospect off to blazing start in MLB

It may be a small sample size, however, first-base prospect Hunter Goodman looks like a potential star for the Colorado Rockies. Since being promoted to the MLB on Sunday, the 23-year-old has been one of the hottest batters in baseball, going 5-for-11 in his first three games at the major league level.

Expand Tweet

"Nolan Jones was intentionally walked by the Orioles to get to Hunter Goodman, who is making his MLB debut. Goodman proceeds to get an RBI single for his first career hit. Congrats Hunter!" - @RotoClegg

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Colorado Rockies have entered a rebuilding phase and Hunter Goodman appears to potentially have a major opportunity to establish himself in the MLB. The young slugger should remain as the club's primary first baseman for the remainder of the season, which will not only allow him to gain valuable experience but also allow the club to evaluate their number 12 prospect.

The 23-year-old from Arlington, Tennessee was originally selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. After joining the club's minor league system, Goodman quickly showcased the elite batting skill that earned him a promotion earlier this week.

Over the course of three seasons across different minor league levels, Goodman was electric at the plate. Through 263 games, the Colorado Rockies first baseman has posted a combined .281 batting average with 72 home runs, 229 RBIs, and a .924 OPS.

Expand Tweet

"After a very disappointing season, Jurickson Profar's time with the #Rockies is over:" - @mlbtraderumors

Goodman's promotion to the MLB came in the wake of the Rockies' decision to release veteran utilityman Jurickson Profar. Goodman will now have the opportunity to play alongside Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar as the Rockies have begun a youth movement.

While Hunter Goodman has only played first base in the MLB, he was originally drafted as a catcher

While Hunter Goodman was originally drafted out of the University of Memphis as a catcher, the former Memphis Tiger has played all three of his MLB games at first base. It remains to be seen if Goodman will play catcher at the major league level, however, his defensive versatility should help him remain with the big club.

Expand Tweet

"Drafted as a catcher by Colorado in 2021, nearly 42% of games Hunter Goodman played in the minors have been at first base. All three games with the #Rockies have been at first base so far. Here he is working with infield coach Warren Schaeffer on his defense." - @PatrickDLyons

After the departure of C.J. Cron at this summer's trade deadline, and only one year remaining on the contract of 32-year-old catcher Elias Diaz, Goodman could find himself with an opportunity at two vacant positions next season.