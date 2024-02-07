Who is Ichiro Cano Hernandez? Cincinnati Reds prospect's unique moniker draws comparisons to MLB legends

Today marks Ichiro Cano Hernandez' eighteenth birthday. While the ink is still drying on the infielder's amateur deal with the Cincinnati Reds, it may be sometime before fans actually get to see the young star.

Crowned with one of the most legendary baseball names ever, Hernandez, a native of Mexico's Baja Peninsula, already has fans excited to see what skills he possesses by virtue of his name.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Cincinnati Reds have signed the 18-year-old (turns 19 tomorrow) infielder from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico with one of the most baseball names ever: Ichiro Cano Hernandez" - Shawn Spradling

Hernandez was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as part of the ongoing international free agency signing period. Most recently, Hernandez played for the Mexico City Diablos Rojos of the Mexican League.

Though not verified, we have strong reason to believe that the infielder draws his two given names from two of the greatest baseball stars of the 21st century. Whether or not Hernandez will be able to live up to the honored stars remains to be seen.

Hernandez' first namesake ostensibly belongs to legendary Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki. In 2001, Ichiro made his debut for the Seattle Mariners, hitting .350/.381/.457, leading the league in hits, stolen bases, and batting average. This made Suzuki the second MLB player to win both the league MVP Award alongside Rookie of the Year honors.

Expand Tweet

"“Contento de representar a México nuevamente que es algo bonito de representar tus colores en otro país” Ichiro Cano Hernández, pelotero de los Diablos Rojos, sobre lo que es representar a México y su preparación" - TVC Deportes

Former New York Yankees and Mets second baseman Robinson Cano apparently inspired Hernandez' middle name. Cano played in MLB from 2005 until 2022, earning a pair of Gold Gloves and eight All-Star nods. Cano, however, was suspended in both 2016 and 2021 for steroid use, an episode that severly damaged his legacy.

Ichiro Cano Hernandez could make Reds debut sooner than we think

Most often, fans need to wait for years while exciting young talent develops within their organization. However, the 2023 Reds showed with players like Elly De La Cruz that the organization's young talent can make all the difference when called upon.

For Ichiro Cano Hernandez, living up to his remarkable baseball name will always serve as the benchmark. We do not know when he will take to the field, but when he does, it is likely that Reds fans will be ready.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.