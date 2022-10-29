Who is Jaclyn Cordeiro? Meet the blonde beauty who was spotted with MLB legend Alex Rodriguez

After his split from 25-year-old fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett in September, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted with Canada-based fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro on October 17th, 2022.

It didn't take long for the news to go viral on social media. The couple was seen strolling hand-in-hand down Rodeo Drive, sparking relationship rumors.

A-Rod fanatics are curious to know who the blonde beauty is with Rodriguez.

Canada-based fitness trainer, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Jaclyn Cordeiro is a 42-year-old fitness expert & lifestyle transformation specialist. She has her own fitness program, JacFit.

Speaking about JacFit, Jaclyn said:

"My six-week transformation challenge program includes; a flexible nutrition plan with a focus on plant-based/whole foods and a training plan that can be done in the comfort of their home environments."

“My focus is to break down barriers and gain the trust of my client during the six weeks, specifically during the 15-minute virtual check-ins, to achieve results that clients never thought were attainable.”

"Success begins with a state of mind. If you want success, start thinking of yourself as a success." - @Jaclyn Cordeiro

Jaclyn attended the University of Windsor, earning a B.Sc. (Honors) in Nursing. It was while pursuing her undergraduate degree that she fell in love with weightlifting. Jaclyn mentioned:

"[When] I ventured into the world of weight lifting, I immediately fell in love. This newfound love helped me through the stress of nursing school and kept me focused on my life goals.”

Ms. Cordeiro is also a single mother to two young girls. Speaking about motherhood, she said:

"Being immersed in the fitness industry as a transformation specialist coach, fitness model, fitness writer and influencer can be a very demanding position to be in but not as demanding as being single mother to two young girls."

As per Page Six, Alex Rodriguez is enjoying Jaclyn's company.

“Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great!"

Since Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn are both fitness aficionados, they will get along well together.

New York Yankees legend, Alex Rodriguez's dating history

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

During his famed MLB career, Alex Rodriguez has been romantically linked with many notable ladies. Here's a rundown of his dating timeline after his divorce from his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, in 2008:

Bethenny Frankel: 2009

Kate Hudson: 2009

Cameron Diaz: 2010-2011

Torrie Wilson: 2011-2015

Anne Wojcicki: 2016-2017

Jennifer Lopez: 2017- 2021

Kathryne Padget: January 2022- September 2022

Woah, that's indeed a long list!

