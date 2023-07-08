Who are Jackson Holliday's parents, Matt and Leslee? Personal life of highest ranked player in All-Star Futures Game, explored

Jackson Holliday, a popular American baseball player, was born on Dec. 4, 2003, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to a World Series champion father and an incredibly supportive mother.

At 18, Holliday has already made a name for himself as a talented shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, who selected him as their first choice in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Jackson Holliday's parents, Matt and Leslee Holiday, have played a significant role in shaping their son's journey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matt Holiday, a former MLB and college baseball player, and his future wife Leslee were set up on a blind date by an acquaintance in 1998. Their connection grew stronger when Matt visited Stillwater during the baseball off-season.

As fate would have it, Matt impressed Leslee during their first meeting, and she eventually became a member of Osu-Stillwater in 2000.

Being the oldest of four siblings, Jackson Holliday comes from a close-knit family. His older sister, Gracyn Holliday, and his younger brothers, Redd and Ethen, share in his journey of success.

With a strong support system behind him, Holiday has thrived in the sport, drawing inspiration from his father's baseball background.

Matt Holliday played 15 seasons in the majors with some top teams, including the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. He batted.299/.379/.510 in 1,903 regular-season games, with 316 home runs and 1,220 RBIs. Holiday Sr. was also a 7x All-Star while winning the Silver Slugger Award four times.

Jackson Holliday and his fiancée Chloe Coxx

Holiday proposes to his fiancée Chloe Coxx

The Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday has found love both on and off the field. In a heartwarming twist to his story, Holliday is in a relationship with Chloé Cox, and their bond extends beyond being romantic partners.

The couple appeared to be close friends before their relationship took a romantic turn. The couple's love story continued to blossom, with Holliday sharing a picture of Cox's birthday on Apr. 27, 2022.

Then, in December 2022, a magical moment occurred when Holliday proposed to Cox in a dreamy setup. The joyous event symbolized their commitment to spending their lives together.

In interviews, Holliday expressed his gratitude for finding both a best friend and a life partner in Chloé Cox. Their relationship demonstrates a strong foundation built on friendship, making their connection all the more special.

As Jackson Holliday continues to make strides in his baseball career, he can count on Cox's unwavering support.

Poll : 0 votes