Who is Jean Ramirez? Rays pay tribute to bullpen catcher who tragically passed away

Jean Ramirez was a bullpen catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays who tragically passed away in Jan. 2022 at the age of 28.

Ramirez’s death was ruled as a suicide, sparking conversations about mental health and pressures faced by those in the sports industry.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez https://t.co/CSasYv7Aqm

Ramirez had been working with the Rays for over a decade, starting as an intern before working his way up to his role as a bullpen catcher.

He was known for his possitive attitutde, strong work ethic and dedication to his job. Ramirez was loved by his colleagues, who remembered him as a kind and caring person who always had a smile on his face.

How Tampa Bay Rays are paying tribute to Jean Ramirez?

Jean Ramirez spraked the conversation about mental health in the Rays‘ organization

Following Ramirez’s passing, the Rays paid tribute to him in various ways. They held a moment of silence in his honor before their spring training game in 2022, displaying a banner with his picture. Since last year, they have been wearing a green ribbon throughout the month of May signaling the importance of mental health awareness.

Ramirez’s death sparked discussions about mental health in sports, with many questioning the pressures faced by those in the industry and the lack of support available for those struggling with mental health. Several MLB players and coaches have spoken out about their experiences with mental health and importance of seeking help and support when needed.

The Tampa Bay Rays have also taken steps to address mental health issues in the wake of Ramirez’s passing. They have partnered with local mental health organizations to provide resources and support to those in need and have made counseling services available to their employees. The team has also created a mental health hotline for fans to call if they're struggling with mental health issues.

Jean Ramirez’s death sparked key conversations about mental health in sports and the need for more support and resources for those struggling with it. The numerous tributes paid to Ramirez are steps to address the issue in the community. Ramirez’s memory will continue to be honored by the team’s efforts to promote awareness and support mental health.

