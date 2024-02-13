Jenny Cavnar is set to make history as the long-time broadcaster is set to become the first woman in MLB history to serve as a team's permanent play-by-play announcer. Cavnar will serve as the primary play-by-play voice of the Oakland Athletics for the 2024 campaign.

While Jenny Cavnar will be a trailblazer for women in the MLB, she is not the only member of her family to have a rich history in professional baseball. Jenny's husband Steve Spurgeon was a former pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization.

"Former Don Steve Spurgeon and his wife Jenny Cavnar have taken unique paths in their professional career. While Spurgeon serves as a firefighter in Denver, Cavnar is emerging as a play-by-play star! #USFDons | #WCCSports" - @SFDonsBaseball

The 40-year-old from Stockton, California spent several years in the minor leagues, however, he was unable to reach the MLB during his playing days. Steve Spurgeon attended the University of San Francisco, Pacific University, and San Joaquin Delta College.

After his days as a college pitcher, Spurgeon went on to join the Chicago White Sox organization, spending time across various minor league levels, including Single-A and Single-A+. Over 190.0 innings across various minor-league levels, Spurgeon posted a combined 8-7 record with a 4.83 ERA and 151 strikeouts.

Following his playing days, Steve Spurgeon now serves as a firefighter, helping Jenny raise their two children. The couple has a son named Vincent and a daughter named Emmery.

Jenny Cavnar might have a more impressive career in baseball than her husband Stev Spurgeon

This in no way diminishes the accomplish that Spurgeon achieved by reaching minor league baseball with the Chicago White Sox, however, his wife Jenny has made a name for herself by being one of the best in the business. The new Oakland Athletics play-by-play announcer has been a rising star over the past decade.

"NBC Sports California has named Jenny Cavnar its new play-by-play broadcaster for the Athletics. Cavnar will become the first female primary play-by-play announcer in MLB history." - @FOS

A true veteran of the industry, Cavnar has been in baseball broadcasting for many years. She has spent the past 12 seasons as part of the Colorado Rockies organization, serving in multiple roles for the club. With Colorado, Cavnar served as their backup play-by-play announcer, as well as a multi-position reporter for the club.

