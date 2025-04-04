Who is Joe Ryan's fiancee Clare Stonich? All you need to know about the Twins pitcher's personal life

It has been a successful career so far for Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan, especially considering where he was drafted. The 28-year-old was selected in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays before being dealt to the Minnesota Twins in 2021.

It was with the Minnesota Twins were Joe Ryan would receive the opportunity to prove himself at the Major League level, making the team's Opening Day rotation ahead of the 2022 season. While his baseball career has blossomed on the field, his personal life has arguably been more successful.

The Twins star and his now-fiancée Clare Stonich have been enjoying a passionate romance with one another, constantly posting photos on their social media accounts.

The young couple became engaged in February, which, according to a post by Stonich on Instagram, took place in an adorable garden dinner, to which she said yes to his proposal.

Although it is unclear how the couple first met, both Ryan and Stonich are thriving in their own journeys. The lovely Clare Stonich is the founder and principal designer for the interior design studio, Naked Spaces. Stonich also shared in her Instagram bio that she is not only passionate about design but poetry as well.

According to an article in The Minnesota Star Tribune, ahead of the couple's engagement, Joe Ryan and Clare Stonich spent two weeks in the offseason traveling throughout Europe together. The couple also have a dog together named Jack.

According to Clare's LinkedIn, she graduated from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California, before graduating from Boston University with a bachelor's degree in advertising.

Although the date of their wedding is not available, it's safe to say that the combination of Clare Stonich and Joe Ryan is a true power couple in the making.

Joe Ryan has been solid to start the season for the Minnesota Twins

Ryan might not be an ace-calibre starting pitcher so far in his career, however, he has been a solid contributor since earning a spot in the Twins' rotation. While his results may not have been what he wanted so far in 2025, he has shown an ability to rack up strikeouts and provide some solid innings for the club.

Through 10.0 innings of work, Ryan has posted a 4.50 ERA with 1.000 WHIP and 11 strikeouts. Although he ended up surrendering four runs to the Houston Astros on Thursday, he was dominant to start the game. He will look to keep things rolling as the newly engaged man seeks his first MLB All-Star appearance.

