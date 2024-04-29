Who is Joey Loperfido? A closer look at Houston Astros top prospect slated for MLB debut

It's a dream come true for Joey Loperfido, who has been called up to the MLB by the Houston Astros on Monday. The hard-hitting first baseman is slated to make his major league debut this week against the Cleveland Guardians, kicking off the career of one of the club's top prospects.

"Love that the #Astros put together a hype video for the Joey Loperfido callup! #Relentless" - @AstrosFuture

Joey Loperfido, who the Houston Astros originally selected in the 7th round of the 2020 MLB Draft, has been a tremendous contributor with Triple-A Sugar Land this year. Through 25 games this season in Triple-A, Loperfido has posted an impressive .287 batting average with 13 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

The 24-year-old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been a star through various minor league levels for the Houston Astros and will now be able to ply his trade in the majors.

Loperfido, who played baseball with the Duke University Blue Devils, is the son of Joseph and Amy Loperfido and made a name for himself as a cook for his teammates and family. The newest member of the Houston Astros, who is of Italian descent, earned the praise of a number of his teammates because of his skill in the kitchen.

"#Astros non-roster invitee Joey Loperfido cooked paella for his teammates at Spring Training today. Manager Joe Espada made a cameo on his Instagram story, pouring saffron into the pan, and Jose Altuve said it was “10 out of 10.” - @thevandalorian

Joey Loperfido's promotion comes in the middle of a rough stretch for the Astros

Loperfido has likely earned his promotion because of both his Triple-A success and the well-documented struggles of the Houston Astros. One of their biggest underachievers this season has been Jose Abreu, who might need to fend off Loperfido if he starts his MLB career on the right foot.

The 37-year-old Jose Abreu has been one of the worst players in the MLB so far this season. The former American League MVP has been a shell of his former self, posting a dismal .099 batting average with no home runs and only 3 RBIs. After being one of the best on-base sluggers throughout the majority of his career, Abreu's rough start has been alarming, to say the least.

