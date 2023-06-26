Who is Jordan Westburg? Orioles top infield prospect to make MLB debut vs Reds

One of the Baltimore Orioles' top prospects is expected to make his MLB debut Monday night, as the club promoted infielder Jordan Westburg to the majors. The decision to promote Westburg comes prior to the team's upcoming matchup with the Cincinnati Reds, a group that has seen one of their top prospects, Elly De La Cruz, thrive in the MLB.

At 24 years old, Jordan Westburg fits perfectly with the Orioles' current roster, which features the likes of Gunnar Henderson (21 years old) and Adley Rutschman (25 years old). Westburg could become yet another impressive young player for the dynamic 47-29 Baltimore squad.

Barstool Are Dee Tee @editti22 Live footage of me when I found out that Jordan Westburg was getting the call up



Live footage of me when I found out that Jordan Westburg was getting the call up https://t.co/cjE4751V5e

"Live footage of me when I found out that Jordan Westburg was getting the call up" - @editti22

A versatile defender, Westburg has spent time at second base, third base, shortstop, as well as left and right field this season in the International League. While there is no guarantee how long Westbrug will remain with the club or if he will have an everyday role, his flexibility will be an asset to the Baltimore Orioles.

The latest addition to the Orioles roster has been excellent this season with Triple-A Norfolk. Through 67 games at the Triple-A level this year, Westburg has hit a dazzling .295 with 18 home runs, 57 runs scored, 54 RBIs, and seven stolen bases.

A look at Jordan Westburg's road to the MLB

Born and raised in New Braunfels, Texas, Westburg was a three-sport athlete for his high school, starring in baseball, basketball, and football. In his junior year, the infielder committed to playing baseball for the Mississippi State University Bulldogs, playing his freshman year in 2018.

The Flying M ™️ @MSUhistory Two years ago today- Mississippi State blew out #6 North Carolina 12-2 in the second round of the College World Series.

Jordan Westburg hit a grand slam and drove in 7 runs.



Jordan Westburg hit a grand slam and drove in 7 runs.

Two years ago today- Mississippi State blew out #6 North Carolina 12-2 in the second round of the College World Series.Jordan Westburg hit a grand slam and drove in 7 runs.https://t.co/kuZs7jZOXG

"Two years ago today- Mississippi State blew out #6 North Carolina 12-2 in the second round of the College World Series. Jordan Westburg hit a grand slam and drove in 7 runs." - @MSUhistory

After excelling at Mississippi State, the Baltimore Orioles selected Westburg with the 30th-overall pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. This was the same draft year that saw the Detroit Tigers select Spencer Torkelson with the first overall pick, as well as the Atlanta Braves selecting Spencer Strider with the 126th pick.

Since being selected in 2020, Westburg has worked his way through the minor league ranks, earning his shot with the Orioles Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. Best of luck to the up-and-coming star.

